Covid-19: A total of 88 patients in ICU beds over coronavirus

The HSE has confirmed there are 88 people in intensive care due to coronavirus but no hospital has reached its ICU capacity.

Over 2,400 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland but up to 80 percent of cases do not need hospitalisation.

36 people with the virus have also died since the outbreak began.

Chief Operations Officer with the HSE, Anne O’Connor, says new clinical hubs will also be set up this week to help those with Covid-19 symptoms.