Covid-19 cases in Kilkenny and Carlow now total 268 as national death toll breaks 600

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 39 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

Locally, the number of cases in Kilkenny and Carlow have increased again. Kilkenny now has 179 confirmed cases of Covid-19, up from 179 on Saturday.

Carlow too has seen an increase with cases in the county now at 71.

Of today’s reported deaths

37 deaths located in the east, 2 in the west of the country

The deaths included 19 females and 20 males

The median age of today’s reported deaths is 84

29 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

They bring the total of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland past 600 for the first time.

Nationally, 445 new cases were confirmed by Irish labs early on Sunday morning. A further 48 were reported by the German lab helping to clear the backlog of Irish tests.

Those figures combined bring the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland to 15,251.