Covid-19 cases in Kilkenny and Carlow now total 268 as national death toll breaks 600

The county specific figures are valid up to Friday last.

Stay Home. Photo: Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 39 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

Locally, the number of cases in Kilkenny and Carlow have increased again. Kilkenny now has 179 confirmed cases of Covid-19, up from 179 on Saturday.

Carlow too has seen an increase with cases in the county now at 71.

Of today’s reported deaths

  • 37 deaths located in the east, 2 in the west of the country
  • The deaths included 19 females and 20 males
  • The median age of today’s reported deaths is 84
  • 29 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

They bring the total of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland past 600 for the first time.

Nationally, 445 new cases were confirmed by Irish labs early on Sunday morning. A further 48 were reported by the German lab helping to clear the backlog of Irish tests.

Those figures combined bring the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland to 15,251.

