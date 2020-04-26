Covid-19: Confirmed cases in Kilkenny and Carlow at 321 as national total nears 20,000

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kilkenny now stands at 230 with Carlow at 91 according to the latest figures released by National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Sunday evening’s publication detailed 701 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and a further 26 Covid-19 related deaths. There is now a total of 19,262 cases of the virus confirmed in Ireland while the death toll stands at 1,087.

As of 8pm on Saturday night, St. Luke’s Hospital for Carlow Kilkenny had reported 7 confirmed Covid-19 cases with a further two suspected cases.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 24th April (18,431 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 42% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

2,576 cases (14%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 349 cases have been admitted to ICU

5,064 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,224 (50% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,110 cases (6%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 33%, travel abroad accounts for 4%

Contact tracing app on the way

Meanwhile, a new contact tracing mobile app from the HSE could be ready to go as early as next month.

It’s not entirely clear what information it will gather yet.

However, it will send notifications to those who have been in contact with a confirmed case.