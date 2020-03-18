Covid-19: Highest number of cases in Dublin, Cork, Limerick as total reaches 366

The total number of Covid-19 confirmed cases has risen to 366 in the Republic of Ireland.

Closer to home, in the first time we’ve seen county-by-county figures, the reported cases for Kilkenny and Carlow are being labelled as “less than, or equal to” 5 cases with the two counties among the lowest in terms of confirmed cases.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 74 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland as at midday 18 March.

The cases are made up of 29 females and 45 males.

Breaking it down

The National Public Health Emergency Team has made available an analysis of the 271 cases notified as at midnight Monday, 16 March, 2020.

Of the 271 cases notified 40% are male and 59% female, with 23 clusters.

To date 42% cases are travel related, 22% associated with community transmission, 17% are as a result of local transmission and 20% remain under investigation.

Two thirds of cases are younger than 55 years, with almost one in four cases aged 35 – 44 years.

One in five cases are healthcare workers with 37% of these cases associated with travel.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 129, followed by Cork (48) and Limerick (14).

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health, said: “Again, today we are seeing another increase in case numbers. The importance of social distancing cannot be underestimated. Everyone must play their role. ”

“We need to continue maximising our efforts to interrupt new transmission chains and keep clusters under control.”

“Reduce your social contacts to those in your closest family network. Practice social distancing. Stop shaking hands and hugging when you say hello.”

The figures

% of Total Total number cases 271 Total number hospitalised 84 31% Total number admitted to ICU 6 2% Total number deaths 2 0.7% Case fatality rate 0.7% Total number healthcare workers 59 22% Number clusters notified 23 Source: HPSC 16/3/20

By age and transmission type

Age Group <1 1 0% 1 – 4 0 0% 5 – 14 4 1% 15 – 24 28 10% 25 – 34 48 18% 35 – 44 62 23% 45 – 54 40 15% 55 – 64 46 17% 65+ 42 15% Total 271 Transmission Classification Community transmission 60 22% Contact with a confirmed case 45 17% Travel abroad 113 42% Under investigation 53 20% Total 271

County by County breakdown