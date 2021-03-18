Covid-19 latest: 0 deaths, 582 new cases with at least 13 across Carlow and Kilkenny

No Covid-related deaths have been reported today, while there are 582 new cases.

At least 13 of those new infections are local, with 9 confirmed in Carlow and fewer than 5 in Kilkenny.

The R number, which calculates the spread of the virus, has risen to between 0.8 and 1.1.

The 14-day incidence rate of the virus in Kilkenny is now the second-lowest in the country, at 42.3.

While in Carlow, the 14-day incidence rate is the seventh-highest in Ireland, at 149.3 per 100,000 population.