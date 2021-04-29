Covid-19 latest: 3 deaths, 474 new cases, with up to 8 across Carlow & Kilkenny

Three additional deaths and 474 new Covid cases have been confirmed this evening.

Up to eight of the new infections are local, with both Carlow and Kilkenny reporting fewer than five cases each.

Kilkenny has the second-lowest infection rate in the country, behind only Kerry, with a 14 day incidence rate of 24.2 cases per 100,000 population rate.

Carlow’s incidence rate for the same period is 93.1, while the national average is 124.6.

Of today’s cases 71% are under 45 years of age, while the median age is 32 years old.