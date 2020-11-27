Covid-19 latest: Kilkenny becomes fourth-worst performing county

Kilkenny is now the 4th worst performing county in the country according to the latest NPHET infection rates.

206 new cases have been confirmed in Ireland today along with 7 more virus-related deaths.

Kilkenny has reported less than five cases in the past 24 hours, while the 14 day incidence rate is down five to 126 per 100,000.

That’s well over the national average, which has dipped below 100 to 98 per 100,000.

Only Donegal, Louth and Limerick have higer rates currently.

Carlow is also reported to have less than five new cases today, and the infection rate’s back down to 72 per 100,000.