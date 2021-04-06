Covid-19 latest: No new cases in Carlow & Kilkenny, as 9 deaths and 443 more infections confirmed nationwide

Carlow and Kilkenny are the only counties in the country with no new cases of Covid-19 confirmed this evening.

443 more people have contracted Covid-19, and nine more patients with the disease confirmed dead.

Kilkenny and Carlow now have the third and fourth-lowest infection rates in the country at 32 and 42 per 100,000 respectively.

Only Sligo and Kerry have lower incidence rates over the past fortnight while the national average is now 157 per 100,000.