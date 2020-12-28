Covid cases will surge this week, says Dr Holohan

The number of positive Covid-19 tests will surge in the next few days, according to the Chief Medical Officer.

744 more cases were confirmed yesterday- 17 of those in Kilkenny and fewer than 5 in Carlow.

But Dr Tony Holohan says there are “higher levels of the disease circulating”.

The number of people admitted to Covid-19 wards in hospital is up over 70% in the last two weeks after 50 more people were admitted up to yesterday morning.