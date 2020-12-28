Shop Carlow Kilkenny
KCLR BlogKCLR NewsNews & Sport

Covid cases will surge this week, says Dr Holohan

It follows the confirmation of 744 positive tests yesterday, with fewer than 22 locally

Photo of Shauna McHugh Shauna McHugh Send an email 28/12/2020
Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tony Holohan

The number of positive Covid-19 tests will surge in the next few days, according to the Chief Medical Officer.

744 more cases were confirmed yesterday- 17 of those in Kilkenny and fewer than 5 in Carlow.

But Dr Tony Holohan says there are “higher levels of the disease circulating”.

The number of people admitted to Covid-19 wards in hospital is up over 70% in the last two weeks after 50 more people were admitted up to yesterday morning.

 

Photo of Shauna McHugh Shauna McHugh Send an email 28/12/2020