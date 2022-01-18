Covid restrictions to be eased as soon as public health experts deem it possible

The Health Minister says the Covid restrictions should be eased as soon as public health experts deem it possible.

NPHET will meet on Thursday with renewed confidence in Government some restrictions can begin to ease.

Ministers may meet as early as Friday to act on NPHET recommendations.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says they won’t keep the measures in place any longer than they have to:

“The conversation that I’m having with the Department and that I’m having with the public health teams is for measures that we continue with we need an absolutely clear public health rationale for them and wherever there isn’t a public health rationale then they should be dispensed with at the earliest possible opportunity”