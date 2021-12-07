Covid test centres in Carlow and Kilkenny are to close early today in the interest of safety.

The HSE says those who had appointments scheduled between 4 and 7pm this evening in Carlow, Kilkenny, Clonmel, Waterford and Wexford will be contacted today to be offered an alternative time.

They will either be given an earlier slot this afternoon or a new one for tomorrow.

A spokesperson had already confirmed to KCLR that the additional testing centre for Carlow at the Youth Centre was not operating today

Anyone with an appointment there today will be contacted to attend for a test at the same time tomorrow.

Meanwhile, vaccine clinics are going ahead as planned this afternoon.

There’s a walk-in facility for 60-69-year-olds in Carlow’s Woodford Dolmen hotel until 4.30 this evening.