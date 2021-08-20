Covid test centres in Carlow and Kilkenny remain open daily

All five Covid-19 testing centres in the South East continue to operate seven days a week for appointments.

The HSE who are reminding you to isolate and get tested immediately if you have any symptoms such as cough, fever, headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose.

Appointments for self-referrals can be made using the health service web portal for the centres at St Dympna’s Hospital in Carlow and the Hebron Industrial Estate in Kilkenny, which are open from 8.30am to 7.30pm daily.

While the walk-in option is also available from 8:30am to 6.30pm in Carlow and from 9:30am to 6.30pm in Kilkenny.