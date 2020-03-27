Covid19: 12,650 companies sign up to wage subsidy scheme

More than 12,650 companies have signed up to the Government’s Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme.

The initiative aims to support companies to retain workers and to re-employ those who have been laid off due to the Covid19 pandemic.

Business Minister Heather Humphreys is urging employers to avail of the scheme, but ensure their bank details are correct when applying.

Over €427,000 worth of support cannot transfer to 260 companies because of incorrect bank details.