Creators of historic Ossory Panels say they want to help in the replication of their work elsewhere in Kilkenny

The creators of the historic panels on Ossory Bridge say they’d love an opportunity to assist in the replication of their work at another Kilkenny site.

The stone structures on either side of the stretch of the N10 that spans the River Nore depict the history of Ossory and have been in place for almost 40 years.

However, due to improvements being made for cyclists and pedestrians on the route, they have to come down with one-half removed last week.

Kilkenny County Council has the original moulds they came from and is looking at the feasibility of installing a new version at a more suitable location.

Couple Joan Walsh-Smith and Charles Smith have been telling KCLR they’d like to form part of that process:

“Tim Butler seems to have the right attitude. He has stated that they are looking at reinstating the artwork in another location. But we’d very much like to be part of that. We should be able to select an area and we can work with people.”