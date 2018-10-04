Criticism of Department of Defence as local troops are left stranded in Syria
Members of the 57th Infantry Group got their medals last week ahead of their scheduled return home (pic Facebook Óglaigh na hÉireann / Irish Defence Forces)

Fianna Fáil Deputy John McGuinness says the Department of Defence has made a mess of the entire situation.

It’s after 119 soldiers were told yesterday that their return from Syria has been delayed for another 2 weeks.

Members of the 57th Infantry group were due home yesterday (Wednesday) but clearance issues means that they have been grounded for now and won’t get home to Ireland until the 16th of October.

They left from James Stephens Barracks 6 months ago for their tour of duty in Syria.

A mother of one of the local soldiers told KCLR its a very stressful situation for them.

