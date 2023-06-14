Croker’s Hill housing project in Kilkenny to deliver 88 new homes by 2024

Kilkenny County Council’s biggest housing project is set to yield 88 new homes by next year.

The multi-million development at Croker’s Hill on the Kennyswell Road is the largest Kilkenny County Council site in the county.

Mary Mulholland is the director of services for housing with the local authority and says it’s hugely important:

“High-density housing, of course, is a significant part of the way forward as well, and Kilkenny City is over 50% of our demand on our housing waiting list, so we have to achieve high numbers of delivery,” said Mary.

“The 88 units at Crokers Hill represents a project of over 35m euros of investment, it’s the biggest project that we’ve embarked on in housing in Kilkenny, and it’s [Kilkenny County Council’s] biggest construction site at the moment in the county,” she added.