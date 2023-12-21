Crowds flocked to Knockroe Passage Tomb in Kilkenny for Winter Solstice

Crowds have flocked to Knockroe Passage Tomb for today’s Winter Solstice.



The south Kilkenny site in the heart of the Lingaun Valley is unique in that there’s a sunrise alignment (at approx 8:40am) and a sunset one at about 3:40pm on the date each year.

Station Editor Sue Nunn was there earlier, speaking to KCLR News' Martin Quilty before setting off then joining John Walsh on KCLR Breakfast while Brian Redmond took up the baton on The KCLR Daily

Watch Sue’s video here;

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Local Government, Carlow Kilkenny Green TD Malcolm Noonan, was among those there this afternoon

Professor Muiris O'Sullivan joined our Shannon Redmond to round off our coverage