Culture Night Carlow is managed and delivered by Carlow County Council Arts Service. Building on the incredible success of last year’s Carlow Culture Night, we now invite everyone, everywhere, on one joyful night to discover and celebrate all that our culture is today.

Speaking about Culture Night, Arts Officer Aileen Nolan said, “Carlow Arts Service are thrilled to announce our funding opportunities for Culture Night 2025 – a night which values the importance of supporting the arts across our communities all over the county. We look forward to receiving proposals which reflect the broad ranges of representation and creative expression from across County Carlow”.

Individuals and organisations are invited to submit proposals for Culture Night 2025. Proposals can include any and all creative activities, performances, readings, workshops, interactive installations, etc.

We encourage special and unique events and workshops that are specifically programmed at participating locations throughout County Carlow from 4pm till LATE!

Applications Opening: Thursday 10th April 2025 @ 12:00noon

Applications Closing: Thursday 8th May 2025 @ 12:00noon