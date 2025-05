On today’s Kilkenny Soccer Podcast, Davy Doyle, Graham Doyle, John McClean, and Damian Raggett dive into all the latest results and upcoming fixtures across the local leagues.

The lads celebrate recent cup final action, give a shoutout to the newly crowned ladies league winners, and once again tackle the growing issue of walkovers—what’s causing the problem, and how can it be solved? All that and more from the heart of Kilkenny football—tune in now!