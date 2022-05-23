Carlow College St Patrick’s to be gifted to the state

KCLR has learned that the Catholic Church is gifting Carlow College St Patrick’s and it’s lands to the state.

KCLR understands that a recent meeting of the board of governors agreed the move and that staff at the College have been told.

In a statement this afternoon in response to to KCLR’s request for confirmation of the Board of governors decision the college says they are: ”currently exploring all possibilities and options, including the gifting of the facility to the State subject to relevant consents.

There has been no official confirmation from the Department of Higher Education or the Minister Simon Harris that they have received the offer of the gift at this stage.

The full statement from Carlow College is as follows:

”Carlow College St. Patrick’s has pursued its educational mission over 238 years, during which the regional, national and international context has changed continually. Throughout this period, the College has looked to adapt to these changing circumstances in a manner which has remained relevant to the needs of society and true to its educational objective. In the context of the ‘National Strategy for Higher Education to 2030’, the College, an Institution of Higher Education, specialising in the Arts, Humanities & Social Science, has embarked on a process of deepening collaboration with the Higher Education Sector and since 2017, has engaged in discussions with relevant stakeholders regarding the future strategic positioning of the College. Carlow College is currently exploring all possibilities and options, including the gifting of the facility to the State subject to relevant consents.

As the process is at an initial exploratory stage, negotiations have not yet commenced with the relevant parties and therefore it would be premature to make any further comment at the present time.”