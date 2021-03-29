Covid-19 latest: Carlow’s infection rate drops below 100 per 100,000

Carlow’s infection rate has dropped under the hundred mark.

The county is now 9th best in the country on 98 per 100,000 population after less than five new cases were confirmed by NPHET today.

The 14 day incidence rate is at 47 per 100,000 in Kilkenny where up to four cases were also announced.

One more person has died with Covid 19 and there’s been 539 new cases confirmed nationally on Monday.