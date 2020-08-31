Carlow locals free to cross the border again with Kildare lockdown lifted

Locals in Carlow don’t have to be wary of crossing the border into Kildare anymore.

Local lockdown restrictions are being lifted in Kildare with immediate effect.

The Government made the decision today following a recommendation from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

NPHET confirmed that the situation continues to improve in Kildare and is now broadly similar to that across the country.

Taoiseach Michael Martin says today’s move was only possible because of the people of Kildare – their extra effort, their sacrifices and their patience.