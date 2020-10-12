Co Carlow has lowest 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate in Ireland

Carlow has the lowest rate of Covid-19 infection in the country, with Kilkenny 5th lowest.

The national total now stands at 158.5 per 100,000 population, a 38% rise on last week.

Carlow is best in Ireland on 60 per 100,000, after 34 cases in the fortnight to last Saturday.

Kilkenny is also in the bottom five – or top five if you like – on 73 per 100,000 after 72 new cases in that time.

Local GP Tadhg Crowley says just because our rate of increase is slower than elsewhere it doesn’t mean we can get complacent and we still have to limit our contacts and stick to the guidelines.

Border counties may be moved to level 4 restrictions this week if Northern Ireland opts for a circuit break lockdown.

Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal have a rate of infection of more than 300 per 100 thousand.

And the CMO in the North has recommended a six week lockdown to limit the increasing spread of COVID after almost 4,000 cases were confirmed across the island over the weekend.