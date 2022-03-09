Carlow student Racheal Diyaola reaches Romanian border after 3-day odyssey across Ukraine

Hopes are high that Racheal Diyaolu’s will be crossing into the EU this evening after the 19-year-old from Carlow reached the Romanian border after a three-day odyssey across Ukraine.

The former St Leo’s student had been studying medicine at the University in Sumy in the north east and had been forced to hide out in the basement of her hostel for much of the past two weeks.

She finally managed to get out of the city, which the Ukrainian President said had been turned into hell by Russian attacks, on Monday morning with the help of two Scottish landscape gardeners.

Her sister Christiana has told KCLR that they are queuing now at the border and should be able to cross into the EU tonight (Wednesday).

It’s hoped that she will be able to get a flight back to Ireland and be back in Carlow as early as Thursday.