Carlow prefers Zero beer but Kilkenny people reach for the ‘mocktails’

Kilkenny people prefer mocktails but in Carlow it’s zero percent beer when you’re looking for a non-alcoholic drink.

That’s according to Musgrave Marketplace who say sales of non-alcohol drinks are up over 140% on last year.

They’ve found 18 to 24-year-olds are actively trying to drink less alcohol and turning to ‘Zero’ options this Christmas.

But 57% of over 55s say they wouldn’t go for a ‘zero-percent’ drink at all.