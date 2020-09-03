Covid-19 latest: Carlow & Kilkenny among counties affected with 95 new cases

Carlow and Kilkenny both have had new cases of Covid-19 confirmed on Thursday.

Public health officials say there are 95 new cases in the Republic and no new deaths.

51 of today’s cases are in Dublin, with Carlow and Kilkenny and 16 other counties also reporting positive test results.

16 of today’s cases have been identified as community transmission which means we don’t know how or where the person picked up the virus.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases to 29,206 since the outbreak began here six months ago.