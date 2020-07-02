Carlow-Kilkenny’s Kathleen Funchion named on Sinn Fein front bench

Kathleen Funchion has been named as part of Sinn Fein’s new front bench.

The Carlow-Kilkenny TD will be the party’s spokesperson on Children, Disability, Equality and Integration.

Speaking as she announced her new frontbench team today, Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD said: “New government Ministers will have to be on their toes and on top of their briefs because they will be matched by a very energetic, very determined Sinn Féin leading the opposition.”