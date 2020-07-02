KCLR News

Carlow-Kilkenny’s Kathleen Funchion named on Sinn Fein front bench

The local TD will be party spokesperson on Children, Disability, Equality and Integration.

Sinn Féin's Kathleen Funchion pictured during the KCLR Election debate in February 2016. Photo: Ken McGuire/KCLR
Kathleen Funchion has been named as part of Sinn Fein’s new front bench.

The Carlow-Kilkenny TD will be the party’s spokesperson on Children, Disability, Equality and Integration.

Speaking as she announced her new frontbench team today, Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD said: “New government Ministers will have to be on their toes and on top of their briefs because they will be matched by a very energetic, very determined Sinn Féin leading the opposition.”

