Carlow & Kilkenny to stay on Level 2 as Minister says no other changes imminent

The Health Minister says no other counties are under imminent risk of going into Level 3.

It means Carlow and Kilkenny will stay the same for now on Level 2 and it looks like the risk of tighter restrictions have eased in Waterford for now.

But the Acting Chief Medical Officer has urged people to reduce their contacts, especially those living in Waterford, as well as Kildare, Wicklow, Louth, Cork, and Galway.

Donegal will become the second county to move to Level 3 from midnight tonight (Friday).