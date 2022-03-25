Daffodil Day collections underway in Carlow and Kilkenny in aid of Irish Cancer Society

Today is Daffodil Day and collections are happening in person for the first time in three years.

It’s the Irish Cancer Society’s largest annual fundraiser and locals are being urged to take part in any way that they can.

Rosemary Simmons is with the Irish Cancer Society and says the high covid numbers again are affecting their collection efforts.

But, she says you can contribute in other ways even if you don’t meet someone in person:

“There are lots of ways to get involved. If you don’t see a street seller in your area you can visit cancer.ie to make a donation. Or indeed Centra stores across the country are going to take donations at the till across the entire weekend”

You can make a donation for Daffodil Day online here