Dáil apology due today for Kilkenny’s Vicky Phelan

Vicky Phelan and around 80 other women affected by the Cervical check controversy will get their state apology today.

Leo Varadkar pledged he would make the apology after meeting members of the 221+ group.

Around an hour and a half of Dáil time has been set aside this afternoon to hear statements on the controversy.

The Taoiseach is expected to say the state should have informed women they were given incorrect all-clear results and will accept the findings of independent reports into the issue.