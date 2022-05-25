Dáil Deputy urges Department of Higher Education to accept Carlow College gift offer

John McGuinness TD says that the Department of Higher Education should accept the offer of Carlow College being gifted to the state as soon as possible.

KCLR has been reporting this week that the college’s Board of Governors has decided that the entire college and the grounds at St Patrick’s in the centre of the town will be handed over to the state.

It’s understood that negotiations are ongoing but the department has not responded to requests for official confirmation that the offer has been made.

Fianna Fail’s John McGuinness says that this will be a good move for Carlow, and Kilkenny, and says the deal should be wrapped up as a matter of urgency:

“I would be encouraging the Board of Governers and the Department to get to the end of the negotiating process as quickly as possible”

Deputy McGuinness says that the college could make a huge contribution to the new South East Technological University:

“I think its hugely important that the other players in education such as St Patrick’s Carlow College would be some way involved or part of the delivery of education for the future, because they have a track record”