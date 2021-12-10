Daily antigen tests advised for all passengers arriving from Britain

Passengers from Britain are being advised to take daily antigen tests for five days after arrival.

This new advice from government comes after it received an updated public health assessment on the Omicron variant.

There are now six cases here, after a further five were confirmed by health officials yesterday.

The government says any passenger arriving from Britain should take an antigen test on five consecutive days, beginning with the day of arrival and to self-isolate immediately.

Anyone who develops symptoms or has a positive antigen test will then be obliged to take a PCR test.

The government’s also urging people to consider their overall health, vaccine status and the spread of Omicron in other countries before deciding to travel.

It also says anyone who’s eligible for a booster vaccine should get it, if considering international travel soon.