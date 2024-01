Damage caused to Carlow town commercial property in early morning break-in

A safe is missing and damage has been caused to a commercial premises in Carlow town.

It happened just before 4am yesterday (Tuesday) morning in the Askea Business Park on the O’Brien Road.

Sgt Conor Egan has been telling KCLR News;¬†“A window of the premises was smashed and entry gained, a safe was removed from the premises, fortunately the safe was empty at the time”.

He adds “Garda√≠ in Carlow, we’re investigating it and appealing for any witnesses, maybe taxis, anybody on the O’Brien Road, it would be a busy thoroughfare there, CCTV, dashcam or anything, to contact the detective unit there in Carlow please”.