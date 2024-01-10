Damage caused to Carlow town commercial property in early morning break-in

A safe is missing and damage has been caused to a commercial premises in Carlow town.

It happened just before 4am yesterday (Tuesday) morning in the Askea Business Park on the O’Brien Road.

Sgt Conor Egan has been telling KCLR News; “A window of the premises was smashed and entry gained, a safe was removed from the premises, fortunately the safe was empty at the time”.

He adds “Gardaí in Carlow, we’re investigating it and appealing for any witnesses, maybe taxis, anybody on the O’Brien Road, it would be a busy thoroughfare there, CCTV, dashcam or anything, to contact the detective unit there in Carlow please”.