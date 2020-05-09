Darkness into Light goes ahead in Carlow and Kilkenny – but in a new kind of way

Hundreds of people across Carlow and Kilkenny took part in the Darkness into Light walk this morning – but in a new kind of way.

Due to a ban on mass gatherings, people walked alone or with members of their household and shared their experience virtually through social media.

All funds raised go to suicide prevention charity Pieta House. The charity’s had a major budget shortfall of 6.5 million euro this year, due to the loss of the Darkness Into Light event.