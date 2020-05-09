KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Darkness into Light goes ahead in Carlow and Kilkenny – but in a new kind of way
Hundreds of people took part in the event by going on walks alone or with household members
Hundreds of people across Carlow and Kilkenny took part in the Darkness into Light walk this morning – but in a new kind of way.
Due to a ban on mass gatherings, people walked alone or with members of their household and shared their experience virtually through social media.
All funds raised go to suicide prevention charity Pieta House. The charity’s had a major budget shortfall of 6.5 million euro this year, due to the loss of the Darkness Into Light event.