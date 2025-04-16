Carlow GAA fans received a welcome boost this week with the news that record-breaking forward Darragh Foley has returned to the county senior football panel.

Foley, who announced his retirement before Christmas, has answered the call of new Carlow manager Joe Murphy and is back in the jersey ahead of the 2024 Tailteann Cup campaign.

Carlow exited the Leinster Senior Football Championship last weekend following a 1-30 to 0-19 defeat to Meath in Páirc Tailteann. While the scoreboard suggested a one-sided affair, Murphy was upbeat after the game;

“They showed character. You know you can put in structures and you can put in game plans and you can do all the basics that you need, but you can’t build character, you can’t put character into a player.”

That character will be essential as the focus now shifts to the Tailteann Cup. The return of Foley, who has been one of the county’s most consistent scoring threats over the past decade, could be a key factor. Having seen the new rules brought into the game this year—including tweaks aimed at encouraging more open, attacking football—it’s no surprise Foley has been tempted back into the fold.