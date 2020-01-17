Date announced for opening of long-awaited New Ross bypass in South Kilkenny

The long-awaited New Ross bypass will be open at the end of the month.

The 15-kilometre project, which incorporates Ireland’s longest bridge, the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge, will be officially opened by the Taoiseach on the 29th of January.

It will open to traffic the following day and it’s hoped it will go some way towards easing congestion and tailbacks in New Ross.

Glenmore-based Councillor Fidelis Doherty says she’s glad to finally have an opening date:

“The €232 million project will be up and running and it will link in with the New Ross-Enniscorthy bypass.

“It’ll give a clear run to Dublin from our side – a little bit longer, but still a clear run.

“The project is in its final stages now and it’ll be open on the 29th of January, in the afternoon.”