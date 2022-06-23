Date set for students in Carlow and Kilkenny to get Leaving Cert results

Leaving Cert students in Carlow and Kilkenny will be getting their results on September 2nd.

2,013 faced into the annual academic tests locally earlier this month, with a small number left to complete all after the 15-day run ends next Tuesday (28th June).

The State Exam Commission has today confirmed the date they’ll get the fruits of their labour, and also that Leaving Cert Applied students will receive results on the same day.

The Principal of Presentation Secondary School in Kilkenny Shane Hallahan has been telling KCLR News that it has to be understood that the exam commission faced a lot of challenges again this year.

And he says it’s good for the local students that they finally have a date now.

Hear his conversation with our Sinéad Burke here: