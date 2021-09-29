KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Days left to have your say on Draft Carlow County Development Plan 2022-2028
Just 23 have been made to date
The clock is ticking for individuals or groups that want to have their say on how Carlow develops in the next few years.
The draft county development plan is out for public consultation currently but you only have until this Friday to make submissions.
23 submissions have been made since the document went public on July 21st including contributions from Coillte, the OPW, the Department of Transport and the EPA.
