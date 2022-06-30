Deadline day for applications from groups in Carlow and Kilkenny to Worthy Community Causes Scheme at St Canices Credit Union

Today is the last chance to apply to the local Credit Union for funding under their worthy community causes scheme.

70 local groups have already applied to St Canices Credit Union and they will be reviewed in July & August ahead of the grants being announced in September.

A special fund of €250,000,000 available covering the areas of Bagenalstown, Ballingarry, Ballyragget, Callan, Dunnamaggin, Durrow, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny City, Mountrath, Piltown and Rathdowney.

Today is the final day for applications which can be made via the online form on their website.