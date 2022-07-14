Deadline expires today for holder of winning Euromillions ticket sold in Carlow

Today’s the last day for the holder of a 22-thousand Euro winning Euromillions sold in Carlow to claim their prize.

A quickpick ticket bought in Hickson’s SuperValu on Bridge Street in Tullow on Wednesday 13th April is worth €22,833 after match five numbers of the Friday draw.

The winning numbers from the Friday 15th April draw were: 06, 24, 30, 32, 48 and the lucky stars were 5 and 6.

Close of business today is the last chance to claim the prize.

Sarah Orr from the National Lottery says if someone local does find the ticket they don’t need to go straight to Dublin but they do need to get in touch with Lotto H-Q:

“They’d need to contact us as soon as possible and we’ll be able to make all the arrangments”