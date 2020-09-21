Deadly snake “100% secure” in Kilkenny City today

One of the world’s deadliest snakes is under tight security in Kilkenny this morning.

The saw-scaled viper was found in a county Offaly garden over the weekend. It’s thought it came into the country with a consignment of stone.

Local man James Hennessy collected it to bring it to the National Reptile Zoo which he runs in the city.

He’s been telling KCLR News that this type of snake has a bad reputation, for good reason noting “Yeah, they’re responsible for probably the most deaths across the world than any venomous snake … it’s completely, completely secure, we have a venomous unit set up specifically for that, it’s got a full double locking system and we’ve got loads of protocols in place and everything so yeah, 100% it’s very secure”.