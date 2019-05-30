Death of Carlow Man Who Invented the Famous Rooster Potato

The Carlow man who invented the famous Rooster potato has died.

Harry Kehoe from Rathvilly worked with Teagasc in Oakpark for 40 years, until he retired in 2003.

Just three years ago, Harry was awarded an honorary doctorate of science by University College Dublin to recognise his work as a plant breeder at Teagasc.

He passed away at his home in Rathnapish yesterday.