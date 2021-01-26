Covid-19 latest: Death toll tops 3,000 after 90 more reported

NPHET are reporting a further 90 deaths, bringing our total of lives lost to COVID-19 to more than 3,000 in Ireland.

928 new cases have been confirmed with 45 of them in Carlow and Kilkenny.

36 more cases have been reported in Carlow and although the 14-day incidence rate has fallen slightly to 964 per 100,000 it is up to 3rd place of the list of counties with the worst infection rates.

There’s been nine more cases recorded in Kilkenny where the the 14-day incidence rate has fallen to 427 per 100,000, with the national average now at 721 per 100,000.

The Taoiseach says there’s no guarantees that lockdown will be lifted on the 5th of March.

Level 5 restrictions have been extended into March and may go beyond that depending on the levels of Covid.