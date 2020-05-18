Covid-19 latest: deaths down to four with just three new local cases

Only three new local cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed after the lowest tally of reported deaths since March.

4 more people with COVID19 have died according to the Department of Health – the lowest number since March 27th.

88 new cases have also been confirmed – two of those in Kilkenny with one in Carlow.

The two-county total is now 447 with the Kilkenny number rising to 300 and Carlow on 147.

Nationally, 1,547 people have so far lost their lives, while there are 24,200 confirmed cases in this country.