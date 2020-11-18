Covid-19 latest: Death toll tops 2000 with 12 more fatalities; 379 new cases, at least 12 of them in Carlow & Kilkenny

The death toll from Covid-19 has passed 2000 for the first time here.

There has been a further 12 deaths and 379 new cases, at least 12 of them in Carlow and Kilkenny.

It brings the total number of fatalities from the virus to 2006.

11 cases have been confirmed in Kilkenny where the 14-day incidence rate remains 119 per 100,000 just below the national average of 120 per 100,000.

Carlow 14-day infection rate has gone up from 83 to 86 per 100,000 despite a low number of four or less new cases.

116 of the latest cases are in Dublin, 38 in Donegal, 30 in Meath, 27 in Cork, 22 in Limerick, 22 in Louth, and the remaining 124 cases are spread across all other counties.