Decision to be made on 2020 St Patrick’s Festivities after weather hit Saturday in Carlow

It’s unclear if Carlow will be having a two-day St Patrick’s Festival again next year.

Most of Saturday’s events around the town had to be cancelled due to the heavy rain.

It was the first year the St Patrick’s Festivities had been expanded to cover the two day of the weekend in Carlow.

All of Sunday’s event went off without a hitch.

Speaking to KCLR News, one of the organisers, Bríde de Róiste says they’ll make the decision this week about next year.