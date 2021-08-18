Decision on new CBS Kilkenny school due in early September

Further information has been submitted to Kilkenny county council in respect of a proposal by Kilkenny CBS secondary to build a new school on the outskirts of the city.

A decision on their planning application is expected by the 5th of September.

The plan is for a brand new school building with 37-classrooms on a site between the Dunningstown Road and Lousybush lane.

Additional information was sought by the councils planning department and has been received in recent weeks.

29 submissions were made to the local authority in relation to the application back in May.

Local residents have expressed their concerns about the potential impact of a new road at Loughmacask that will be required for access to the site.