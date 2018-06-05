KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Decision on plans to resume mining in Galmoy on hold for now
Kilkenny county council has sought further information on the planning application
A decision due today on the future of mining in North Kilkenny has been postponed.
Shanoon Resources Limited have applied for permission to recommence mining for lead and zinc at Galmoy.
The mines there closed in 2012 but if this plan gets the green light it will mean up to 50 jobs again in the area.
Kilkenny county council has now sought further information from the applicants.