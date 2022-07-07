Decision to refuse DEIS 1 status to a Carlow town school raised in the Dáil last night

The decision to refuse DEIS 1 status to a Carlow Town school was last night raised in the Dáil.

Scoil Mhuire gan Smal was granted DEIS 2 listing in March.

But Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion asked why it didn’t get the same as its next-door neighbour, St Joseh’s.

Deputy Funchion said the only difference she could see between the two was that one was for boys, the other for girls.

Education Minister Norma Foley refuted claims it has anything to do with gender.

