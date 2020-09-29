Deering starts campaign for Seanad bye election

Pat Deering says farmers need experienced representation in the Seanad.

The Former Fine Gael TD for Carlow Kilkenny has announced he wants to run for the Seanad by-election as a result of the resignation of Michael D’Arcy.

The vacancy is on the Agricultural panel and Pat says the agricultural sector needs an experienced representative in Seanad Éireann.

He will first have to secure his party nomination and he has spoken to leader Leo Varadkar to inform him of his candidacy.

Voting for a Seanad Bye Election is only by existing TDs and Senators.

Meanwhile, the rules about politicians becoming lobbyists are set to be reviewed after the resignation of Senator D’Arcy.

He’s taken up a job representing investment funds, just three months after being a Minister in the Department of Finance.

Standards in Public Office Legislation says there should be a year long cooling off process, but isn’t enforceable in this case.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the law is going to be reviewed to make it workable.